CFCI Celebrates 40th Anniversary

John Mahama arriving at the programme

FORMER PRESIDENT, John Dramani Mahama on Sunday joined thousands of congregants of Christian Faith Church International (CFCI) to climax its 40th Anniversary celebration with a grand durbar at the Sekondi Methodist Park.

The month-long celebration was on the theme, ‘Celebrating Our Journey Of Faith And Embracing New Heights’.

Among the activities to mark the celebration included Children’s quiz competition, health screening, blood donation, anniversary lectures on the theme, leadership seminar, float, youth and worship night, among others.

The Christian Faith Church International was established by the late Prophet Joseph Suapim Botwe and Wife Sarah and some members who exited the Christ Apostolic Church in November 1983.

The former President and the flagbearer of the NDC called on the Church to be at the forefront of moral renewal in the country.

He said, the church’s role in this moral renewal cannot be underestimated as dishonesty, moral decadence are becoming pervasive against truth, integrity, responsibility and hospitality.

Mr. Mahama said, “This renewal must begin from our homes through to the political space”.

He said the journey of the Church was still work in progress to enhance the light of salvation.

He also urged the clergy and all stakeholders to begin speaking up against some actions of the Electoral Commission which have the tendency to mar the peace of the country.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Apostle Immanuel Nii Tettey urged members of the Church to walk in faith of the possibilities that God gave to those who diligently follow him.

He said, “As members and leaders of the Church , we need a broader vision to develop society, both socially and spiritually”.

Presiding Bishop and the General Overseer of the Christian Faith Church International, Emmanuel Botwey. remembered the esteemed pioneers who laid the foundation of the church.

He said the 40th anniversary was a time chosen to honour the past, embrace the present and look forward for a glorious future.

He said the 40 years had been a journey of mixed feelings adding “Our journey has been marked by moments of triumph, challenges and struggles and seasons of growth.”

The General Overseer entreated the congregation to renew their faith, become refreshed and their spirit revitalised for the opportunities ahead.

On elections 2024, he encouraged the public to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech and rather focus on issue-based campaign, tolerance and understanding to promote responsible, transparent, impartial and peaceful process.

Lawyer Andrew Egyapa Mercer, NPP Member of Parliament for Sekondi and Minister for Tourism asked the church to continue to pray for the country as the December 7 election approaches for a peaceful electoral process.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi