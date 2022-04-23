Change Mahama- Yaw Boateng Tells NDC

Yaw Boateng

Former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan has tasked the party members to change former President John Mahama as a presidential candidate for the party in the 2024 elections.

According to the leading member of Kwabena Duffour’s campaign team, former President Mahama, lost re-election in 2016, and contested the presidency again in 2020 as flagbearer of the NDC but lost again.

He explained that Mr. Mahama doesn’t deserve the third chance since he lost on two occasions, hence the need for a new person to lead the party and secure victory come 2024 for the NDC.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, John Dramani Mahama is once again tipped as the likely presidential candidate of the NDC which is aiming for a comeback to power after eight-year opposition.

But Yaw Boateng Gyan on radio said “that is what my mind tells me. Let me tell you why we need to do that – there are two things here. Every party is just like a car that is loaded with passengers for a trip to say Kumasi”.

“In 2016 we loaded up and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama manned the steering wheel”.

He continues that “The car broke down when we got to Suhum. We later towed it and had it fixed for another trip (2020). The same driver manned the wheel and this time we broke down at Nkawkaw. If we are not careful, we will not get to Konongo on our next trip with this same system”.

BY Daniel Bampoe