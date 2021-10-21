Chefs Appeal For School Feeding Caterers’ Guide

Chef Isaac Sackey (middle) and other members of the Chefs Association of Ghana

THE CHEFS Association of Ghana has appealed to Government to work on a national policy to guide the school feeding caterers’ recruitment particularly, to avoid poor sanitation and low quality of food served.

The chefs association made the appeal in a statement issued and signed by Isaac Sackey, president of the association, to commemorate International Chefs Day Wednesday in Accra.

“The chefs association has taken this opportunity to recognise the role chefs, school feeding caterers and farmers are playing in making sure that food reaches the consumers despite the unprecedented disruptions due to COVID-19.

“As we celebrate this day, I wish to congratulate all Ghanaian chefs for a wonderful work done, continue the good work for continue feeding the nation… Ayeekoo to you all.”

The chefs said currently there is high demand for professional chefs in the country due to inadequate resource of technical and vocational education and course specification for chefs in the schools.

In 2020, the unemployment rate in Ghana was at approximately 4.53 percent and one of the avenues by which the government can reduce this rate is to focus more on culinary education by equipping their training facilities appropriately.

The chefs continued that there was the need to strengthen and scale up the food and nutrition systems as COVID-19 drove up the numbers of malnutrition in the country.

Themed “Healthy Food for the Future”, the event was a joint effort among the Chefs Association of Ghana, the Ghana Tourism Federation and other partners.

The statement indicated that since its creation by Chef Dr. Bill Gallagher in 2004, International Chefs Day recently has been an exceptional moment as chefs around the world dealt with the widespread effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“As one of the most celebrated days in the UN calendar, the occasion is known to trigger collective action across nations bringing together chefs, governments, businesses, NGOs, media and the members of the public to realise a world free from hunger and malnutrition and promote awareness on healthy & sustainable diets for all.”