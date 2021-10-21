We’ll Ensure Arrested End SARS Protesters’ Release – Falz

Falz

Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has said that he and his team will ensure the timely release of everyone arrested during the End SARS memorial protest at Lekki tollgate on Wednesday.

Nigerians across the country trooped out en masse to mark one year of the End SARS protests that claimed the lives of many Nigerians.

Falz and the rest of the protesters chose to remain in their cars as they drove around the tollgate.

Unfortunately, some lone protesters, a cab driver and a journalist were arrested at the tollgate by police operatives.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, police operatives were seen manhandling some protesters.

Reacting, Falz, in a live video via Instagram, revealed that they will ensure that everyone arrested will be released.

“I want to thank everyone that came out today. I was very surprised by the crowd that turned up.

“However, we heard some people have been arrested and we will ensure their timely release,” he said.

-Dailypost