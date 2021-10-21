Bliss GVS Pharma Supports Two Institutions In Malaria Fight

Mr. Joshua Affram handing over the items to Brigadier General Nii Adja Abodai

Bliss GVS Pharma, a global pharmaceutical company, has donated anti-malarial and other essential medicines worth GH¢150,000 to two health facilities in Accra.

The donation to the 37 Military and Police hospitals is aimed at supporting the health facilities to effectively fight malaria by making medication easily accessible to the public.

The Institutional Manager of Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana, Joshua Affram, presented the medicines to the Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Nii Adja Obodai, while at the Police Hospital, the Chief Pharmacist, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ellen Sam, received the items.

At the 37 military hospital, Brigadier General Obodai expressed appreciation to Bliss GVS Pharma for coming onboard to help care for people with malaria which he said constitutes a significant number of Out Patient Department cases.

Brigadier General Obodai further assured that the medicines will be given free of charge to the patients in need.

Chief Pharmacist at the police hospital, ACP Sam said malaria constitutes more than 20 per cent of OPD cases adding that the donated anti-malarial medicines especially LONART will be useful in the fight against malaria.

Mr Affram, said the company’s aim is to help eradicate malaria in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

He explained that the support formed part of the company’s commitment to helping resource health facilities with anti-malarial and other essentials to help rid the country of the disease.

He bemoaned the deadly nature of malaria called for increased efforts to help rid malaria from the country, especially among children and women.

Present at the donation were Mr. Henry Safori from the Ministry of Health, Ms. Frederica from Ghana Health Services, and Mr. Harry Okyere from PSGH who appreciated the initiative of Bliss GVS Pharma in eradicating malaria in Ghana through their campaign “Act For Africa-Malaria Free Continent.”

Africa since decades is struggling to fight the battle of Malaria. Data shows that malaria cases and deaths in the country account for two per cent and three per cent of the global cases, making Ghana one of the 15 countries in the world with the highest malaria burdens.

For over two decades, Bliss GVS Pharma has been leading many initiatives to help reduce the malaria burden, with its anti-malarial product basket of Lonart, Gsunate, Gvither and P-Alaxin.

The company, on World Malaria Day, extended similar support to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital formerly the Ridge Hospital.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri