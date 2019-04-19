Chelsea, Arsenal Into Europa Semis

TWO ENGLISH Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea, have made it to the semifinals round of the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal won 1-0 away from home at Napoli, progressing to the semifinals on a 3-0 aggregate.

Chelsea qualified on a 5-3 aggregate after winning home 4-3 to Slavia Prague.

The Gunners are to face Spanish La Liga side, FC Valencia while the Blues would take on Eintract Frankfurt.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have a slimmer chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League through the Premiership as they keep falling from the top four spots on the league table.

That means one of them has to win the Europa title at all cost to be sure of next season’s Champions League qualification.

BY Melvin Tarlue