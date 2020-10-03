Chelsea Humiliate Crystal Palace (watch highlights)

Chelsea have humiliated Crystal Palace 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in their Saturday afternoon, October 3, Premier League encounter.

The result has helped Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side to move up 4th-place on the league table with nine points while Palace have slipped to eighth place with six points.

But Tammy Abraham was an unhappy man as he was denied the opportunity to take one of Chelsea’s two penalties against Crystal Palace.

The first penalty came for the Blues in the 78th minute when they were already 2-0 up against Palace. Jorginho threw Palace goalkeeper one side.

In the 82nd minute, Kai Havertz was brought down in the box, and another penalty was awarded against Palace. Abraham stepped up to the ball to take the penalty but he was denied by his teammates. Jorginho was offered the opportunity once again to take the penalty and scored his second on the day.

There wasn’t much excitement from Abraham as Jorginho scored the second penalty.

Ben Chilwell had scored to put the Blues in the lead in the 50th minute before Kurt Zouma headed home the second goal of the match in the 66th minute.

