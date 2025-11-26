Chengdu Rongcheng Fined After Frank Acheampong Racial Abuse

Frank Acheampong

The Chinese Professional Football League has imposed a US$70,000 fine on Chengdu Rongcheng FC after supporters racially abused Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong during a league match against Henan FC.

Acheampong, 32, was subjected to offensive chants and racist gestures from a section of the home crowd.

According to Chinese state-run outlet The Global Times, video footage shared widely online showed Chengdu Rongcheng fans making “monkey noises” and mocking the player’s skin colour, along with repeated middle-finger gestures.

Authorities moved quickly after the incident, detaining two individuals who now face up to 20 days in administrative custody.

Alongside the financial penalty, the league’s Disciplinary Committee has ordered that part of the stadium stands be closed for one fixture as an additional punishment.

Acheampong has been a standout performer for Henan FC this season, scoring 14 goals and contributing three assists in 30 league appearances—form that has helped lift the club to 10th place in the Chinese Super League.