Chief Of Staff Opens Public Relations Summit

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has acknowledged the importance of Public Relation Officers (PROs) of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as State Owned Enterprises in deepening government communication in the country.

Speaking as guest of honour at the 2nd Public Relations Summit in Accra yesterday, Mrs. Osei-Opare said she was impressed by the work of PROs in disseminating information to the generality of Ghanaians in a manner that informs them about government projects and policies.

“I must quickly admit that I am also very impressed with the enormous contribution of Public Relation Officers of State Owned Enterprises for their efforts in improving communications from their outfits. The continued co-operation and support of the country’s PROs to the communication of government business over the period is highly recognised and appreciated,” she said.

She assured the Information Services Department (ISD) of government commitment to purchase new information vans as part of the ISD transformation programme to enhance information dissemination in the country.

She also challenged the PROs to do more information dissemination on government’s achievements and successes, saying that communication is an important tool for every successful government.

The programme was organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and was attended by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Chief Director of the Ministry, Mamle Andrews and the Director of the Information Services Department (ISD), Charles Wereko among well known communication heads of government institutions.

On his part as sector minister, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said one of the key tenets of every democratic dispensation is information dissemination, emphasising that it is the duty of state PROs to serve as a link between government and the people by constantly providing them with information to help them make informed decisions.

He called for a paradigm shift in the activities of state PROs and also challenged them to be proactive and complement government’s communication effort so as to make Ghanaians better informed on policies and projects in the country.