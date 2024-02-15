Chief State Attorney Sacked As Lawyer For Receiving GHC400,000 Bribe From Woyome

In a significant development, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, a Chief State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney-General, has been expelled as a lawyer by the General Legal Council (GLC) for his involvement in a financial transaction with businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

This expulsion implies that Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh can no longer practice as a lawyer in Ghana, as the GLC found him guilty of professional misconduct.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GLC, the regulatory body of the legal profession, reached this decision after finding Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh in violation of Rule 2(2) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 (L.I. 613). The committee discovered that in 2011, while representing the state in a lawsuit filed by Woyome, Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh oversaw the direct transfer of GH¢400,000 from Woyome to his wife’s bank account.

The GLC, in a letter dated January 31, 2024, expressed its concerns over Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh’s inability to provide a reasonable explanation for the transfer of funds from Woyome to his wife’s account. This conduct was deemed to have adversely affected “the dignity and high standing of the legal profession.”

The notice issued by the GLC clearly stated that Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh is prohibited from holding himself out as a lawyer, attending chambers, or providing professional legal services to the public. The GLC promptly withdrew his practicing license, reinforcing the severity of his expulsion as a lawyer.

The judicial secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Koranteng, signed the notice on January 31, further emphasizing the validity and importance of this decision.

The expulsion of a Chief State Attorney sends shockwaves through the legal community and raises questions about the integrity of professionals in Ghana’s legal system. It underscores the need for accountability and ethical behavior in the legal profession, as any misconduct undermines public trust.

The ramifications of this development will undoubtedly be felt not only by Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh but also by the legal community as they strive to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and uphold the dignity of their profession.

By Vincent Kubi