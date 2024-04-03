Chieftaincy Minister Disputes Age In Nungua Wulomo Controversial Marriage

Stephen Asamoah Boateng

The Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has stepped in to clarify the age controversy surrounding the disputed marriage between Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the Nungua chief priest, and a young bride, Naa Okromo, now named Naa Yomo Ayemuede.

Contrary to initial reports indicating that the bride was a 12-year-old minor, Asamoah Boateng has disclosed that the girl is on the verge of turning 16 in July this year. While addressing the discrepancy in ages, he underscored that the age gap between the bride and groom continues to raise concerns and warrants further scrutiny.

In an interview with Joy News on April 2, 2024, Minister Asamoah Boateng was quoted saying, “We see my to be unravelling some few things. For instance, the age of 12 which we were made to believe is incorrect. The child is almost 16 [but] still a minor.”

Assuring the public of proactive steps to safeguard the rights of the young bride, the minister stated that efforts are underway to validate her actual age by examining official documents like her birth certificate or school records.

The controversial marriage ceremony between Naa Okromo and the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua over the weekend triggered public outrage and condemnation from civil society groups, with calls for the priest’s arrest.

As debates continue over the legality and ethical implications of the union, Mr Asamoah Boateng’s intervention aims to bring clarity to the situation and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect the well-being of the young bride while addressing the broader issues surrounding age differences and consent in such circumstances.

By Vincent Kubi