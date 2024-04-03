KPMG Submits SML/GRA Deal Audit Report To President Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has received the much-anticipated audit report conducted by international auditing firm, KPMG, on the transactions between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

The report was officially presented to President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 27th March 2024, according to a brief statement shared on social media by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications Office of the President.

The President had requested the audit to be conducted on 2nd January 2024, following concerns raised about the contracts entered into between GRA and SML. In light of the pending audit report, President Akufo-Addo directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to suspend all activities related to the contracts, including any payments specified under their terms.

Now, with the audit report in his possession, President Akufo-Addo is meticulously studying its findings and recommendations.

He is expected to announce his decisions regarding the GRA-SML transactions in the coming days, ensuring transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people who eagerly await the outcome.

The President’s commitment to addressing potential irregularities in government contracts demonstrates his unwavering dedication to good governance and his determination to ensure the prudent management of Ghana’s public resources.

The audit report will play a crucial role in informing President Akufo-Addo’s course of action in this regard.

The audit report prepared by KPMG is expected to shed light on any discrepancies or anomalies that may have occurred during the implementation of the contracts.

This thorough examination aims to uphold the principles of fairness, accountability, and transparency within the GRA-SML relationship.

Ghanaians are eagerly anticipating the President’s decisions based on the audit report. The outcomes will have far-reaching implications for Ghana’s governance and the overall welfare of its citizens.

The President has consistently demonstrated his commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring that public resources are utilized for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

As President Akufo-Addo analyses the audit report, citizens continue to maintain their trust in his leadership and eagerly await his decisions regarding the GRA-SML contracts.

By Vincent Kubi