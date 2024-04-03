President Akufo-Addo Orders Suspension Of Electricity Exports Over Dumsor

Samuel Atta Akyea

In response to the ongoing intermittent power outages, commonly known as ‘dumsor,’ President Akufo-Addo has directed the Volta River Authority (VRA) to reduce the export of electricity to neighboring countries.

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, made this announcement during an interview with Joy News.

According to Atta Akyea, President Akufo-Addo is fully aware of the issues and has instructed the VRA to curtail the export of electricity in order to prioritize the national need over generating profits abroad.

This decision comes as Ghanaians continue to face disruptions across various sectors due to irregular electricity supply.

The President’s directive aligns with recent calls by Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), who emphasized the need for the VRA to focus on meeting domestic demands instead of exporting hydro-generated electricity to neighboring countries. Apetorgbor highlighted the discrepancy in power tariffs, with neighboring countries offering significantly lower rates compared to Ghana.

IPGG argued that Ghana is currently facing a power crisis, and it is imperative to halt electricity exports to ensure that domestic demands are adequately addressed. As Ghanaian consumers already endure the inconvenience of unstable power supply, Apetorgbor stressed the importance of avoiding high electricity tariffs imposed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission during this period.

With President Akufo-Addo’s directive to reduce electricity exports, the government aims to tackle the ongoing power outages and prioritize the needs of its citizens. It is expected that this decision will provide some relief to Ghanaians who have been experiencing inconveniences due to the erratic electricity supply.

By Vincent Kubi