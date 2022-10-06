Child Abuse: Man In Viral Video Busted

Information available to DGN Online indicates that a man captured in a viral video brutally lashing his infant child has been arrested.

The suspect, whose name was given as Richard Kofi was reportedly arrested at his hideout at Akaa Buem in Jasikan in the Oti Region on Wednesday, October 6, 2022.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, a man is seen unleashing his anger on a child believed to be less than 2 years.

Shockingly, continuous cry of the child did not deter the man to vent his anger on the child as he whipped the child with what believed to be a scrub.

He once lashed the child off his feets to crawl in the one minute, eighteen seconds video was captured by a bystander under a tree with other people witnessing the act.

Police In a statement said “Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.

“In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GH¢2000 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue the child.”

Barely, 48 hours after the police declared him wanted, the man is said to have been picked up on Wednesday.

According to report, he was initially sent to the chief’s palace before being whisked away in a Toyota van.

Besides the man, police also arrested the suspect’s wife in connection with the incident.

For the safety of the child, the child was also rescued from the house and placed in the care of the police.

Watch the video below

By Vincent Kubi