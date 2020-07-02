Chinese Company Shreds Govt Text Books For Tissue Papers

Large quantities of newly printed Senior High Schools text books have been shredded into pieces to be used to produce toilet rolls, tissue papers and other products by a Chinese company at Awutu Senya.

The books were in sacks and boxes at the Everyday Tissue Manufacturing Ghana factory premises at Kwame Wetei in Awutu Breku, Central region.

The textbooks had Government of Ghana Property and Strictly Not for Sale boldly embossed on them.

Some of them also had schools stamps like, Apam Secondary School Property, Winneba Secondary School, and Wesley Girls High School in them.

Operatives of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Informant and Counter Intelligence Unit questioned the factory workers why they were shredding textbooks meant for Schools.

The managers of the company could not provided documents to support the books.

The GRA is charging the Chinese company, Everyday Tissue Manufacturing, for evading tax and failure to issue the GRA’s Value Added Tax Invoice.

The company, was charged for using books sponsored by government for the junior high schools and senior high schools, which were strictly not for sale to produce toilet rolls.

The police have, therefore, arrested three officials of the company for using state textbooks as raw material to produce toilet roll for sale.

They are Ma Fui Jiuming, Manager of the company, Ma Mang, sales manager, all Chinese and Prince Andoh, company’s interpreter, assisting the police in investigations. The exercise forms part of an enforcement tour carried out by the GRA Special Revenue Mobilisation Taskforce at Awutu Breku to clampdown on tax defaulters.

Coordinator, of the Taskforce, Henry Sam, briefing the press, said the exercise was instigated by GRA Informant and Counter Intelligence Unit.