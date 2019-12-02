Christ Embassy To Build School In Deprived Community

Deaconess Siti (middle) addressing the media. With her are pastors of Christ Embassy

Christ Embassy Ghana will as part of activities for the 2019 edition of its International Day of Service, construct a school within a deprived community in the country.

The school project which is in celebration of the 55th birthday of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy.

Members of the church across Ghana have set aside a week (November 30th to December 6, 2019) to undertake a number of social interventions aimed at rendering services to society.

There are several activities lined up for the celebration including cleanup exercise, visits and supports to orphanages, soul-winning.

A Deaconess at Christ Embassy Ghana, Sarah Siti, said this year, the Church will visit five districts in Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Takoradi.

She said during the visits, the church will identify which district need the school project the most.

According to her, the school block will host pupils from Kindergarten One to Primary 6.

She indicated that other benevolent services would be provided to residents across the districts upon their needs and demands.

Christ Embassy worldwide hold the International Day of Service annually in honor of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

The renowned Nigerian man of God was born on December 7, 1963.



BY Melvin Tarlue