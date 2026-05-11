Christians Charged To Uphold Morality

Prof. Robert Osei-Bonsu (M) with pastors and local leaders in a group photo

Christians have been charged to uphold moral values and live exemplary lives in order to influence society positively.

Vice President of the Global Seventh-day Adventist Church, Prof. Robert Osei-Bonsu, made the call during a working visit to the Seventh Day-Adventist church at Adenta in Accra.

He said Christians would largely be able to influence society if their lives reflect Christ whom they follow.

According to him, the major challenge Christians in the country face is not religion, but ability to uphold moral values such as integrity, honesty, respect wherever they are, especially in public service.

He noted that Christians are expected to be ‘light’ in society and not contribute positively to society rather than exhibiting attitudes that that do not contribute to the country’s development.

“If we know Christ, then we should exemplify Him wherever we find ourselves. A Christian life should provoke inquiry.”

“We should be agents of transformation and bring change wherever we find ourselves,” he stated.

The renowned theologian and administrator also urged Christians to uphold their morals regardless of the challenges facing them.

He indicated that such challenges could be addressed when the Bible remain the guiding principle in their lives.

“The Bible is the basis of what we believe, it directs our path. No matter what society is saying, we need to stand for the truth,” he said.

Prof. Osei-Bonsu who has served the Seventh-day Adventist Church in several capacities both in Ghana and abroad further urged Ghanaians to support the leadership of the country regardless of theirv political affiliations after elections.

“We thank God for the development and progress we are making as a nation. After elections, we all need to put aside political differences and rally behind the leader for the development of the country,” he noted.

Prof. Osei- Bonsu, until his election as Vice President of the Global Seventh-day Adventist Church also worked in various capacities in SDA church.

This include Associate Professor of Historical and Theological Studies, Dean, and PhD Programme Coordinator at the Adventist University of Africa in Kenya.

He also served as Pro-Vice Chancellor, Vice President, academic Affairs at Valley View University, Rector Tachiman Campus of Valley View University among others.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah