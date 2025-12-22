CIB Ghana Inducts, Graduates 186 Chartered Bankers

Leadership, Management and Council Members of CIB in a group photo with Inductees after the event

Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIB Ghana) has inducted and graduated 186 professionals at its 17th Induction and Graduation Ceremony, reaffirming its commitment to ethical leadership, professionalism and human capital development in Ghana’s financial sector.

The ceremony, held at the CIB Ghana Auditorium in Accra, saw a convergence of senior government officials, regulators, industry leaders, academics, families and members of the banking community under the theme, ‘Building Future-Ready Banks: Ethical Leadership, Sustainable Finance and Currency Stability amid Disruption’.

With the addition of the 2025 cohort, CIB Ghana has produced a total of 1,313 chartered bankers over the past six years, significantly strengthening the pool of trusted professionals serving Ghana’s economy across banking, finance and related sectors.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President of CIB Ghana, Benjamin Amenumey, FCIB, reminded inductees and graduates that the chartered banker designation represents more than a professional credential. “This qualification is a call to uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity in your institutions and in your dealings with customers and society,” he said, in a speech read on his behalf by the Institute’s Vice President, Samuel Manu Asiama, FCIB.

“As an Institute established under Act 991, our mandate is clear: to promote the study of banking and to regulate the practice of the banking profession in Ghana,” he continued.

He noted that CIB Ghana continues to deliver targeted professional development programmes, including the mandatory Ethics Certification Programme, the Chartered Banker for Executive Leadership (CBEL), and the industry-leading ESG Certification Programme delivered in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

New initiatives such as the Digital Banking Academy and the Branch CEO Programme, he added, are equipping bankers with the competence, character and conduct required in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

The keynote address was delivered by Thomas Atta John, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, who challenged bankers to recognise the profound social impact of their decisions.

He described banking as one of the most risky professions in the world, not because of visible accidents, but because of the quiet and often uncounted human cost of poor financial decisions.

“When banking decisions go wrong, people lose access to healthcare, children drop out of school and livelihoods are destroyed,” he said. “These consequences may not make headlines, but they are real. That is why society needs trusted professionals in banking.”

Mr. Atta John stressed that integrity is a non-negotiable asset in professional life, noting that while balance sheets can be repaired, reputational damage caused by ethical failure is often permanent. He urged chartered bankers to commit to lifelong learning, relevance and continuous professional development, warning that experience without updated skills is increasingly dangerous in a disrupted financial system.

A key highlight of the 2025 ceremony was the continued rise in female participation. Women accounted for 55 percent of the inductees and graduates, following 51 percent two years ago and 60 percent last year. CIB Ghana described this trend as a positive signal for the long-term sustainability and inclusiveness of the banking profession.

The cohort also reflected diversity in age and career stage. The youngest graduate was 23 years old, having joined the ACIB programme through the Institute’s Best and Bright Programme, while the oldest inductee was 59, reinforcing the message that professional development in banking is open to both early entrants and experienced practitioners.

The ceremony recognised outstanding performance and personal resilience. Ms. Eyram Amenyo Klutse, a Relationship Manager with First National Bank, emerged as the Overall Best Inductee, while Ms. Rosemary Quansah of Access Bank was recognised as the youngest graduate.

In brief remarks, Ms. Klutse described the programme as demanding but rewarding, noting that it broadened her understanding of the banking industry and reinforced the importance of ethics and professionalism. Ms. Quansah encouraged young people, especially students and national service personnel, to begin professional qualifications early and to persist despite setbacks.

The Chief Executive Officer of CIB Ghana, Mr. Robert Dzato, expressed gratitude to key stakeholders and partners, including the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Association of Banks, EPA, IFC, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance, corporate members and training partners, for their continued collaboration in advancing professionalism and ethical standards in the financial sector.

“Banking is not just about numbers and balance sheets,” Mr. Dzato said. “It is about trust, responsibility and decisions that shape lives and communities. Our role as an Institute is to ensure that Ghana’s banking sector is served by professionals who are competent, ethical and future-ready.”

He urged the newly inducted chartered bankers to wear their designation with pride, humility and a strong sense of responsibility, reminding them that their actions and decisions would influence public confidence in the financial system.

