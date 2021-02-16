Citi TV To Unveil Nominees For EAA Today

Jessica Opare Saforo, Programmes Manager, Citi TV

Citi TV, organisers of the Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAA), has revealed that the final nominees for this year’s award ceremony will be unveiled today, February 16, 2021 via a televised broadcast on Citi TV.

The main award ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 27, 2021, with a massive and exciting virtual event.

According to the organisers, the hosts for the main awards ceremony will also be announced on the show.

The awards scheme seeks to recognise, unearth, spotlight, encourage and celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art and in their chosen fields of endeavour.

It also aims at leading the way in transforming and projecting Ghana’s entertainment scene, in a bid to create artistic products that can firmly compete on any global stage.

The awards scheme which covers areas such as Sports, Music, Film, Fashion, Photography, Writing and Performance Poetry, Comedy, among others, has 25 categories including Cultural Troupe of the Year, Ghanaian Movie of the Year, Event of the Year, Stand-up Comedian of the Year, Entertainment Personality of the Year, Model of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, among others.

Projects and individuals will be awarded for creative works produced or gained relevance in the year 2020.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards Academy, over the past several weeks, had gone through all the necessary processes in analysing, sifting, and whittling down the entries to the required numbers for the final nomination list.

Earlier, creatives and the public were asked to file for nomination for the awards, through the website entertainmentachievementawards.com.