City Guard Assaults Woman

The woman bleeding after being beaten by Bright Adjei. INSET: Bright Adjei

A CITY Guard of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has beaten an old female trader, causing severe facial injuries to her in the process.

The action of the city guard was captured in a video and has since gone viral on the various social media platforms, sparking public anger in Kumasi and beyond.

In the video, the city guard, identified as Bright Adjei, was seen assaulting the woman.

The trader, whose identity is not known, was seen bleeding from her forehead and nose, as some people at the scene tried to console her.

Checks made by the paper have revealed that some traders were selling their products close to the street at the Dr. Mensah area in Kumasi around 2pm last Wednesday.

The city guards, reportedly, ordered the traders to leave the place, and this resulted in verbal exchanges between the woman and Bright Adjei.

Suddenly, the city guard started to beat the woman like a criminal in public.

Some of the people at the scene, including women and men, tried in vain to restrain the city guard.

Meanwhile, the KMA PRO, Henrietta Aboagye, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE apologised to the woman and condemned the weird action of Bright Adjei.

She said under no circumstances should Bright Adjei have resorted to physical attack to clear the female trader from an unapproved trading area in the city, saying that it’s unfortunate.

According to her, the injured woman was rushed to the KMA Hospital same day, and she was treated and discharged, the cost being borne by the assembly.

Henrietta Aboagye noted that the Chief Executive of the KMA, Sam Pyne, and other top officials of the assembly have called for full scale investigations into the disturbing case.

She assured that the assembly would certainly crack the whip on Bright Adjei or any other person that would be found guilty in the case after the investigations have ended.

In a related development, other information reaching the paper indicated that Bright Adjei was a staff of Community Police and he was attached to the KMA City Guard Unit.

According to reports, Bright Adjei’s tenure at the KMA officially ended on the first week of September 2022, but he

still goes to work with KMA staff without authorisation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi