Cocoa Consumption Increases

Emmanuel Ray Ankrah (in suit) with some officials unveiling the chocolate week with a bite

Ghana’s cocoa consumption has increased in the last seven years as a result of targeted campaigns and educational initiatives with stakeholders across the country.

Deputy Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Emmanuel Ray Ankrah, who made this known at the launch of the 2024 National Chocolate Week celebration in Accra, said the country’s cocoa consumption has increased from 0.45 to 1 kilogram per capita.

He further noted that the company has also achieved a significant increase in local cocoa beans processing from 21 percent to 40 percent since 2019.

“Seven years down the line, it is imperative to acknowledge the remarkable strides we have made so far, firstly through targeted campaigns, educational initiatives and collaborative efforts with stakeholders we have witnessed a gradual shift in consumer attitudes towards locally produced cocoa,” he said.

He said though COCOBOD made significant strides following a strategy that was rolled out to transform the sector by processing at least 50% of cocoa in the country, they would not be complacent in rolling out other initiatives to increase local consumption given the situation in other advanced countries such as US where consumption ranges between 7kg and 11kg per capita.

He also said that initiatives such as a nationwide campaign every February has not only raised awareness about the nutritional benefits of cocoa but have also celebrated its cultural significance, fostering a sense of pride in Ghana’s cocoa, hence increasing chocolate consumption.

Mr. Ankrah also attributed the increased growing acceptance and appreciation for home grown chocolate and other cocoa based confessionaries in the local market to hundreds of small scale artisanal chocolate makers in the country.

He further hinted of an agreed policy by the management of COCOBOD to provide the requisite ‘backstopping’ for all persons and firms who are involved in local value addition of cocoa to enable them buy cocoa beans directly from cocoa marketing company .

He said that the policy would provide relief for small scale cocoa processers who are generally faced with the problem of buying beans from secondary sources as well as support the growth of small businesses to reduce unemployment, and insulate cocoa against price volatility in world market.

Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyemang, said the national chocolate week will provide an opportunity to Ghanaians to showcase the quality and diversity of Ghanaian products and the importance of cocoa in the country’s national affairs especially in the culinary tradition.

The Chief Executive further mentioned that the chocolate week will also afford Ghanaians the opportunity to promote the significance of the industry to attract visitors to appreciate the unique flavours associated with cocoa production displayed at the chocolate city at the Tetteh Quarshie interchange while acknowledging the hard work of farmers in the sector.

The Chocolate Week celebration which was jointly launched by COCOBOD and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), under the theme” Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana” also brought together Board members, management, some tourism ambassadors and several notable dignitaries.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah