NAS Raises Recruitment Scam Alert

NAS CEO, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has cautioned the public over false online publications circulating on social media which suggests that the authorities are recruiting interest persons to join the service.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Simmons Yussif Kewura, people should not fall prey to unscrupulous persons circulating documents across various social media platforms with the intention of extorting money from people with their fake recruitment scam.

He adding that, “the miscreants lure unsuspecting members of the public into believing they are acting on behalf of the organization, and take various sums of money to facilitate their purported recruitment into our noble service”

The statement read, “The attention of management has been drawn to a social media circulation of some fake recruitment documents, emanating from some unscrupulous persons, purportedly signed by our Deputy Directors of Public Relations and HRP & Recruitment, inviting the general public to attend interviews and report to our training school at Nkenkaasu”.

NAS further indicated that, “the Service is currently not recruiting, do not advertise recruitment on social media, future recruitment will be duly published on our website and in the dailies, the general public is thereby cautioned to be wary of such false publications on social media”.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke