I’ll Support New Candidate – Cudjoe

Joseph Cudjoe, cutting the sod for the project

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effia in the Western Region, Joseph Cudjoe, who was defeated in last Saturday’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary has pledged to support the new candidate to retain the NPP’s votes in the constituency.

He also pledged his unwavering commitment to his vision to work assiduously to transform Effia into a model constituency.

He said, “I wanted to do more. Unfortunately, my party delegates think otherwise. I respect and have accepted their decision”.

He added, “But until a new MP is sworn in, I remain the parliamentary representative for Effia. I swore an oath to work on their behalf to attract the necessary development, a mandate I believe I have carried out diligently”.

The MP said this when he cut the sod for work to begin on a 12-unit classroom block with a 6-unit sanitary facility at the Effia Methodist School.

The classroom block, with a 6-unit sanitary facility, is expected to be completed by the end of this year and “I will be happy to see it put to use before I leave office.”

He listed a litany of projects and initiatives he would earmark on this year including three Astroturf pitches, bursaries and several entrepreneurial and apprenticeship schemes.

He said at the heart of the development strides of countries like the USA and UK is the level of investment towards education. “So, it is imperative that we all prioritise education.”

“And just as a Member of Parliament and a Minister of State was produced here at the Effia Methodist School, I hope that out of this 12-unit complex will come another great statesman,” he indicated.

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Director of Education, Kate Biney applauded Mr. Cudjoe and expressed the confidence that, when completed, the project will contribute to reducing the student-per-classroom ratio challenge for effective teaching and learning.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi