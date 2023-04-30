Col Damoah To Contest Jaman South NPP Parliamentary Primary

Former Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Col. Kwadwo Damoah, has declared his intention to contest the forthcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Jaman South Constituency of the Bono Region.

He has expressed his readiness to join the race when the party opens nominations.

Col. Damoah reportedly declared his intention when he was speaking on Drobo-based Kiss FM.

NPP Is set to open nominations for parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies, that is, constituen­cies without NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) on June 16, 2023 with closing of nominations on July 14, 2023 and elections would be held from August 1 to December 2, 2023.

The opening of nominations with sitting MPs would be held on December 20, 2023 and closing of nominations would be on January 4, 2024 and election slated for February 24, 2024.

This was announced in a statement signed and issued in Accra by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP.

Col Damoah’s appointment as the Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority was terminated by President Akufo-Addo in October 2022.

Kwadwo Damoah obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSC) in Administration (Accounting) from the University of Ghana, Legon.

In 2005, he had his Master of Arts (MA) Degree in International Affairs, also from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law in 2006, where he finished with LLB (Law) and partnered with a law firm in Accra.

Kwadwo Damoah became a lecturer at Zenith University College in Accra.

He was at the Faculty of Law and Business Department from 2010 to 2018.

Between 2005 and 2009, he was at the Ghana Armed Forces’ Directorate of Manpower Planning (DMP).

Col. Damoah was then put in charge of the recruitment and enlistment processes for new personnel.

With his exceptional financial skills, Kwadwo Damoah again served as the Service Financial Comptroller at the Army Headquarters in Ghana for six years till 2002.

Col. Kwadwo Damoah is the former Directorate of Manpower Planning at the Ghana Armed Forces, the UN Medal for Peacekeeping, the former Financial Comptroller and Financial Advisor at the Ghana Armed Forces, the Pensions Assessment Board, and the Executive Secretary.

He is the former service financial comptroller at Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Battalion 29 and Ghana Battalion 39, worked at UN Interim Force in Lebanon and Airborne Force Tamale.

By Vincent Kubi