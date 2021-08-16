Cole Preaches The Lukaku Effect

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea made a splash in the transfer market this week after Romelu Lukaku rejoined the Blues for £98million and Ashley Cole believes the signing could be the key to their title success.

The former Chelsea star claimed Thomas Tuchel’s side can now challenge top-flight rivals Manchester City and Liverpool and add the Premier League title to their recent silverware collection.

“I think bringing in someone like Lukaku who can score every type of goal means Chelsea now will be favourites,” Cole tells Sportsmail, speaking in celebration of the new Three UK store opening on Kings Road.

“Tuchel probably reflected on last season and maybe found little reasons for why they fell short and it was maybe not converting chances in big games and big moments.

“Lukaku was probably maybe the missing link last season. That’s where they maybe fell a little bit short in terms of converting opportunities and chances they created.

“So having someone like that now, hopefully he’ll get many goals, but then he will be occupying defences and then we’ll start to get the best out of the other young players and Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.”

Lukaku re-joins the Blues having left for Everton in 2013 for £28m, and returns to the club a player transformed from the raw talent that failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge first time round.

Now, Cole claims the 28-year-old has returned to Chelsea with the goal to prove himself as an improved and evolved player who can turn the tables for the London side.

“I think he can be a great addition. He knows the premier league inside out.

“He’s going to come back with a point to prove and we’re going to see the best of him now. Hopefully he goes up another level. From his point of view, he came here as a young boy 10 years ago, and now he’s grown and he’s evolved as a player and as a person,” he added.