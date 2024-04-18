Commit To Youth Entrepreneurship – Govt Told

Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay

The Executive Chairman of JL Holdings, Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay, has called on the government to encourage young people to start their own businesses, saying it is a good way to solve the country’s employment problem.

He said the youth would be better at creating jobs for themselves and others than thinking of going to work at the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the state after school.

Speaking at the GIMPA Business School Career & Entrepreneurship Fair in Accra, Dr. Orleans-Lindsay asserted that entrepreneurship is a pathway to prosperity.

According to him, giving university students the skills they need to help make them functional members of society is the way to go.

The career and entrepreneurship fair was organized by the GIMPA Business School in collaboration with GIMPA Business Students Association.

Acting Dean of the GIMPA Business School, Prof. Ebenezer Adaku, said the programme is to equip graduates to be aware of the requirements of the modern employer and labour market.

It was also aimed to create a platform for students to broaden their knowledge about their prospective employers as well as job and career prospects available, and to promote and inspire students to appreciate entrepreneurship as means to overcome unemployment after school.

According to Prof. Adaku, the purpose is to teach students business skills and encourage them to consider becoming their own boss, rather than to come up with the next big blockbuster business idea.

“We want to tell our students that there are no already-made jobs out there for them. They need to create jobs to employ themselves and others. This is the goal of the GIMPA Business School,” he concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu