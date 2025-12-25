Communication Consultant Bags Masters In Development Communication

Prince Akpah

Communications professional and development practitioner Prince Akpah has graduated with a Masters Degree in Development Communication from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

His Master’s research examined the influence of social media on social movements in Ghana, with a focus on the “#FixTheCountry protests”.

Recounting on his work experience, Prince said having worked in the communication space for over a decade, decided to pursue the programme to strengthen his knowledge coupled with his professional practice in using communication as a tool for social change.

“The programme has strengthened my understanding of advocacy, research, stakeholder engagement and the role of media in development,” he said.

He noted that the knowledge gained would enhance his work with civil society organisations and development-focused institutions across Africa.

Prince currently serves as the Pan-African Solidarity and Mobilisation Lead at Africans Rising, working with movements and activists across the continent.

Mr. Akpah is also the Director of Content and Engagement at the Africa Bitcoin Conference, Africa’s leading platform advancing bitcoin education and adoption across the continent.

He is also the founder of Avance Media, a PR and ratings firm behind initiatives such as the Africa Youth Awards, Ghana Bloggers Summit, Young CEOs Summit, and the 100 Most Influential Young African Women list.

He also mentioned that his focus remains on strengthening movements, shaping narratives and contributing to Africa’s development through effective communication.

Prince earned his first degree in Strategic Communications from the African University College of Communications (AUCC), now known as the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB), in 2022.