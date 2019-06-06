Communications Ministry To Support Methodist Girls

MINISTER OF Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has pledged her outfit’s readiness to support the Methodist Girls’ High School (MEGHIS), at Mamfe Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

She promised on behalf of the Ministry to purchase robotic kits, laptops and other necessary equipment needed to help the School participate in more robotic competitions.

The gesture is to encourage the school to train more girls to participate in more challenging robotic competitions across the globe, she said.

The Minister gave the assurance when a delegation led by the headmistress, parents, teachers and the girls paid a courtesy call on her at the Ministry recently.

She congratulated the students from MEGHIS for their outstanding performance at the just-ended 2019 Robofest Competition held in Michigan in the United States of America.

Their victory, according to her, brought joy to the entire nation and urged other schools in the country to emulate their steps.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful indicated that the Administrator for Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) and his team would visit the school to assess the state of their ICT lab and provide necessary equipment for the school within the next four weeks.

The coach for the robotic team, Benjamin Amoako, said this year’s competition brought together various students from countries like USA, Mexico, China, South Korea, Brazil, Columbia, Egypt, England, India, Nigeria among others.

The Minister also briefed the Girls on the just;ended Mentorship Day held as part of the Girls-in-ICT Day Celebration in Takoradi, adding that their performance would motivate other Girls to develop an interest in the ICT industry.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful encouraged the students from MEGHIS to participate in the maiden edition of the Miss Geek Ghana contest to be held in December this year.

BY Melvin Tarlue