Confiscated Narcotic Substances Burnt

In a significant move to combat the production, sale, and usage of narcotic substances in Ghana, armed officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, under the supervision of the Accra Circuit Court and the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), have destroyed a massive haul of illicit drugs.

The destruction, which took place at Osu Beach in Accra, involved the burning of 242 sacks of compressed marijuana, 16 kilograms of cocaine and buckets of heroin.

Additionally, various containers, including buckets, boxes, and bottles filled with cocaine, were also destroyed.

According to Joy News report, the burning of the narcotic substances followed an order from the Accra Circuit Court.

The substances were seized on the high seas, indicating a significant disruption to the criminal network involved in the trade of illicit drugs in the country.

This operation is part of a broader strategy by law enforcers to break down the criminal network responsible for the production, sale, and distribution of narcotic substances in Ghana.

The destruction of these substances demonstrates the government’s commitment to combating drug-related crimes and protecting the citizens of Ghana from the harmful effects of drug abuse.

