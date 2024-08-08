Twin Brothers Charged For Fraud; One Caged, Other On The Run

Atsu Adadevoh, a twin brother, has been remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court Nine for allegedly defrauding a soldier of GH¢62,165.

His twin brother, Etse Adadevoh, is currently at large, with a bench warrant having been issued for his arrest.

According to the prosecution, led by Superintendent Augustine A.Yirenkyi, the twins promised to rent a store for the complainant, Peace Attitsogbui, for one year for the money collected.

However, after receiving the money, they failed to honour their promise and went into hiding.

Atsu Adadevoh, 39, was arrested on August 1, 2024, and admitted to the offence, but claimed they had collected less than the stated amount.

The police investigation revealed a pattern of fraudulent behaviour by the twins, targeting innocent individuals.

The case is ongoing, with Atsu Adadevoh set to reappear in court on August 13, 2024.

The search for Etse Adadevoh continues, with the court urging his prompt arrest and appearance.

BY Daniel Bampoe