David Prah Is the New Director-General Of TVET Service

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed David Prah as the Director-General of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, effective August 10, 2024.

The former Eastern Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Prah, currently the Deputy Director-General responsible for Operations, succeeds Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awity, who retired in August 2021 and completed her two-year contract in August 2024.

With over three decades of experience, Mr. Prah is a renowned TVET Specialist, CBT Expert, and seasoned Academic.

He has held various leadership roles, including Senior Government and Public Relations Officer at the Volta River Authority (VRA) and Corporate Affairs Director at the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS), Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and National Information Technology Agency (NITA).

Mr. Prah’s expertise spans through quality assurance, competency-based training, and curriculum development.

He has lectured at the University of Education, Kumasi – COLTEK and participated in international workshops, including the British Council’s “Improving Work Opportunities for Young People in the Commonwealth.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Prah has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, leadership prowess, and extensive expertise, earning him recognition as a transformational leader and expert in TVET.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen Ghana’s TVET sector.

BY Daniel Bampoe