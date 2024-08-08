Attorney General Drags Ato Forson, Richard Jakpa To Supreme Court

Godfred Yeboah Dame and Cassiel Ato Forson

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has filed an appeal against the recent acquittal and discharge of Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, and Richard Jakpa in the botched ambulance deal.

The appeal, filed at the Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon, challenges the Court of Appeal’s decision to clear the two individuals of wrongdoing.

At the heart of the appeal is the Attorney General’s contention that the Court of Appeal erred in its ruling, misdirecting itself and committing a legal error.

Specifically, the Attorney General argues that the court failed to establish a prima facie case against Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, despite the prosecution’s presentation of compelling evidence.

In the notice of appeal, the Attorney General’s office asserts that the Court of Appeal’s majority decision misapplied the standard of proof required to determine whether the accused should have been called to answer the charges.

The prosecution contends that the court placed too much emphasis on potential defenses for the accused, rather than focusing on the evidence presented.

The Attorney General argues that this approach was unfair, as the prosecution had already discredited these defenses during the cross-examination of witnesses.

Furthermore, the appeal argues that the majority decision failed to properly consider key factors in determining whether a prima facie case had been established.

One of the prosecution’s main points of contention is the Court of Appeal’s finding that the letters of credit issued did not constitute payment under the contract.

The Attorney General claims this finding contradicts the evidence presented and is therefore untenable.

BY Daniel Bampoe