Gov’t Embarks On Nationwide Road Markings

In a bid to improve road safety and visibility, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has initiated a nationwide project to provide road line markings and signs on roads across the country.

The project, which commenced recently, focuses on roads where existing markings and signs have faded over time, posing a risk to road users.

In a post on the Ministry’s Facebook page, it noted that the initiative aims to ensure a smoother and more secure driving experience for all road users, including motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

By providing clear and visible road markings and signs, the government hopes to reduce the risk of accidents and enhance overall road safety.

In the Greater Accra region, several major roads have already received a facelift as part of the ongoing project.

These include the Independence Road, Liberia Road, Kanda Highway, Castle Road, Starlet 91 Road, and Novotel Link Road.

In Tamale, works are ongoing on Hospital Road, Vittin Main Road, and Bolga Main Road.

Similarly, in Kumasi, the Main Road and Liberation Road are being upgraded as part of the project.

The government’s commitment to improving road safety and visibility is evident in the scope and scale of this nationwide project.

As the project continues to roll out across the country, road users can expect to see significant improvements in road safety and visibility.

The government’s efforts to enhance road infrastructure will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the daily lives of citizens, making roads safer and more accessible for all.

–BY Daniel Bampoe