Bawumia Commissions Royal Ghana Gold Refinery

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery, a state-of-the-art facility with the capacity to refine 400kg of gold daily.

The Accra-based refinery produces 24-carat gold with a 99.99% purity rate, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s journey to add value to its mineral resources.

The refinery creates over 600 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the government’s efforts in ensuring value addition to Ghana’s mineral resources.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Bawumia highlighted the refinery’s features, including its ability to offer premium prices for gold exported from Ghana, create job opportunities, and enable the country to refine gold to international standards.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, praised Dr Bawumia’s commitment to ensuring optimal benefits from Ghana’s mineral resources.

He noted that the refinery’s establishment is a testament to the government’s efforts to make Ghana the mining hub of Africa.

The Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammad Amin Adams, emphasized the refinery’s crucial role in Ghana’s journey towards economic independence, ensuring the retention of value addition in Ghana.

The Director of the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery Limited, Eric Santeng, expressed gratitude to the government for their commitment to making the setup of the refinery a reality.

BY Daniel Bampoe