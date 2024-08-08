Mzbel Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother

Mzbel and her late mother

Renowned Ghanaian singer Mzbel has sadly announced the death of her mother.

The singer, known for hits like “Asibolanga,” broke the news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 6.

She posted a touching tribute to her late mother, sharing a photo with the heartfelt caption, “Rest in Power mummy.”

The singer has not provided further details regarding the circumstances of her mother’s passing.

The announcement has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities, who have expressed their condolences on social media.

This loss comes just two years after Mzbel also lost her father, marking another significant personal tragedy for the artist.