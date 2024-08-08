Lil Win Called Me For GTP Favour In 2019- Martha Ankomah

Martha Ankomah and Kwadwo Nkansah lilwin

Actress Martha Ankomah has disclosed that she has never met her colleague actor Lil Win, in person but added he once called her for a favour.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM on August 7, she revealed that her only interaction with Lil Win occurred over the phone in 2019.

According to her, on April 27, 2019, at 10:38 am, she received a call from Lil Win, who sought her assistance in securing a deal with GTP, a textile company, to produce school uniforms for his institution, Great Minds International School, in Kumasi.

The school, founded in 2018, was looking for a partnership with GTP in 2019.

“Before God and man, I have never met Lil Win physically, and our paths have never crossed. The only time I spoke to him was when he called me on the phone for a favour,” Martha Ankomah said during the interview.

She added that she contacted GTP on his behalf and provided Lil Win with a contact number to follow up on the request.

The revelation comes amid a GHS5 million defamation lawsuit filed by Martha Ankomah against Lil Win, which surfaced online in February 2024.

The lawsuit concerns alleged defamatory remarks made by Lil Win about Ankomah.

The case is currently in court, with a hearing scheduled for October. However, there are rumours that both parties are considering an out-of-court settlement, which Martha denied in an earlier interview.

Ankomah emphasized that this single phone call was the extent of her communication with Lil Win, and they had never met in person. This shows how generous Martha has been to Lil Win in the past but he has still gone on to make defamatory comments about her.