‘Deadly Obsession’ Set To Conquer Film Market

Fast-rising actress and producer, Nana Adjoa Lovia, is making waves with her recently premiered film, ‘Deadly Obsession’, which she aims to position in the global film market.

The movie explores the intricate complexities of human nature, diving deep into the dark realms of obsession and manipulation.

It follows the story of Dr. Sophia, a brilliant psychologist who finds herself ensnared in a perilous game of cat and mouse with Michael, a charming yet mysterious figure harbouring a sinister secret.

The narrative unfolds through a series of gripping and suspenseful scenes, each designed to elevate the tension and immerse viewers in a thrilling cinematic experience.

Produced under Nakies Films, ‘Deadly Obsession’ boasts a talented cast that includes Lovia Ansah, Aaron Adatsi, Meck Addo, Roland, Raynold Kwakye Anim, Dennis Nyamekye, Abel Tetteh, Bernard Burris Kurug, Mina, and Pearl Hutchful.

In an exclusive interview with NEWSONE, Lovia Ansah emphasised the importance of targeting the global film market.

“Reaching out to international audiences not only broadens the movie’s visibility but also enhances potential revenue streams.

“By tapping into these markets, we can introduce our film to new viewers, paving the way for increased recognition and accolades,” she stated.

With high hopes, Lovia Ansah plans to showcase ‘Deadly Obsession’ at prestigious film festivals worldwide, including the Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and Berlin International Film Festival, among others.

As Lovia Ansah sets sights on the global stage, she has urged audiences to expect an electrifying experience that transcends borders.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke