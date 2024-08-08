OSP Names Mahama “Government Official 1 In Airbus Bribery Scandal

John Dramani Mahama

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has identified former President John Dramani Mahama as Government Official 1 in the Airbus bribery scandal.

However, the OSP found no evidence to suggest that John Mahama received any bribes.

It not clear if the OSP interrogated the former President before clearing him.

According to Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, the investigation, which spanned four years, revealed that Mahama’s tenure as Vice President and President coincided with the timeframe of the UK and US investigations into the sale of aircraft to Ghana.

The OSP’s findings also identified Adam Mahama, John Mahama’s brother, as Intermediary 5, who received payments from Airbus.

However, there is no evidence to suggest that John Mahama benefited from these payments.

This revelation comes after the OSP previously exonerated Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Anas investigation, concluding that he was unaware of Charles Adu Boahen’s discussions.

The Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC rejected those findings, accusing the OSP of being a “clearing agent” and labelling Bawumia as corrupt.

Ironically, the NDC has now accepted the OSP’s findings, stating that the report exonerates Government Official 1 (Mahama) and acknowledging the OSP’s conclusion that there is no evidence of Mahama benefiting from the payments.

The OSP’s investigation and findings have created confusion in the Airbus scandal, highlighting the complexities of the case and the need for thorough investigation and evidence-based conclusions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe