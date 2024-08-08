University Senior Staff Unions Suspend Intended Strike

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG), and Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Trade Union Congress (TEWU-TUC) have announced the suspension of their intended industrial action, scheduled to begin on August 9th, 2024.

This decision follows the government’s intervention in extending the upward adjustment in the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) to union members.

The unions believe this action demonstrates a commitment to fairness and equity in line with their agreed conditions of service.

The unions expressed gratitude to the government for addressing their concerns and acknowledged their willingness to work together to resolve outstanding issues.

However, they appealed to the government to extend the VMA adjustment to all categories of Senior Staff of Public Universities in Ghana, without eligibility clauses, as all members commute to work to perform their duties.

The unions assured their members that they would continue to engage with the government and stakeholders to address outstanding issues affecting their working conditions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe