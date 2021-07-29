Controversy over Uganda’s $54,000 for MPs Cars

There is controversy in Uganda over the Government’s plan to give each Member of Parliament (MP) $54,000 to buy a car.

According to local media reports, the government is seeking to give the amount to each MP at a time it is seeking funding from donors to help it buy COVID-19 vaccines.

But Uganda’s parliament director of communications, Chris Obore, is reported to have announced that MPs need tough vehicles to negotiate bad roads when visiting far-off villages in their constituencies.

By Melvin Tarlue