Coronavirus kills Namibia’s former Attorney General

The former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Namibia, Vekuii Rukoro, has reportedly died from coronavirus.

Mr Rukoro, Chief of Namibia’s Herero traditional authority, died aged 66 after testing positive for covid-19.

According to reports , he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

He was a lawyer and served as Namibia’s Attorney General (1995 – 2000), deputy justice minister (1990 – 1995).

In 2014, he was appointed paramount chief of the Herero people.

By Melvin Tarlue