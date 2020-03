Ghana has recorded a total of 136 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The above figure is the latest as at 9:15 GMT on March 27, 2020.

On March 26 the country had 132 confirmed cases.

So far, one patient is said to have recovered from coronavirus in Ghana.

A total of 132 coronvirus patients in Ghana are also said to be responding to treatment.

The Ghana Health Serve has confirmed the latest figures.

BY Melvin Tarlue