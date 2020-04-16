Coronavirus Update: 83 Recover As 17 More Await Confirmation

Ghana has recorded 83 recoveries from coronavirus (Covid-19) as 66 more patients being treated for the virus tested negative for the second time.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who announced this, said 17 more people are awaiting their second coronavirus test results .

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its Covid-19 outbreak response management update indicated an increase in the country’s case count by five, bringing the total to 641 as at April 15.

Eight people have however died as a result of the viral infection with the remaining responding to treatment at treatment centers.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri