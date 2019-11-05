Coup Plot: BNI Denies Lawyer, Family Access To ACP Agorzor

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agorzor

The family and lawyer for ACP Dr. Benjamin Agorzor have raised concerns over the Bureau of National Investigations’ (BNI) refusal to grant them access to him.

ACP Agorzor is currently in the custody of the BNI and being interrogated over his alleged involvement in a plot to destabilize the country.

The vociferous police officer was arrested around noon on Monday.

His lawyer, Martin Kpebu in an earlier Citi News interview said “The major part of our interrogation is that he was confronted with messages on the platform. ACP [Agorzor] is said to have stated that Ghana has conditions which are rife for an Arab spring. They asked him and he said what he said was in a context and that the WhatsApp platform was set up to discuss social and political matters and so that was his opinion.”

When Citi News contacted him on Tuesday, he said he had been denied access to ACP Agorzor.

Martin Kpebu said despite assurances that he would be allowed to meet with his client this morning, the BNI is yet to grant him access.

“I was informed yesterday [Monday] that I could come today and talk to him. I have been here for over an hour now but I have not been given access. His wife and other relations were here as early as 6.30am and they were told they will be given access at 8am. 8am came, passed, and still no response. I will stay here a bit longer and hope that they will do the right thing because the constitution guarantees that he has a right to consult a lawyer of his choice. If we have to go to court, we will be making complaints about this denial of access as well.”

ACP Agorzor’s wife, Patience Agorzor, who had been at the BNI Head office since 8:00 am expressed disappointment that personnel of the BNI have refused to grant her access to her husband.

He said the allegations of ACP Agorzor’s involvement in the alleged destabilization plot is unfounded.

“He [ACP Agorzor] will not do that, he has never thought about this. This allegation is unfounded. I was there the whole day yesterday and they didn’t allow anybody to have access to him.”

Already, some nine persons including Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, who’s believed to be the lead mastermind, have been charged for treason felony and are standing trial.

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agorzor becomes the second top police officer to have been questioned on the matter after COP Nathan Kofi Boakye.

–Citinewsroom