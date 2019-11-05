Foreign Ministry Warns Against Fake Social Media Accounts

Shirley-Ayorkor-Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned the general public against accepting friend requests in the name of Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

According to the Ministry in a public notice, some dubious persons were using the name of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to dupe and extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The Ministry noted that such extortions and fraudulent acts are perpetrated by such individuals by making empty-promises to facilitate all kinds of deals including jobs and visa acquisition.

The Ministry pointed out in the notice that the Foreign Minister, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, does not have any authority over the issuance of visas.

It said she does not control job vacancies in any sector.

Furthermore, the Ministry observed that the existence of LinkedIn and Facebook accounts being the Minister’s name are all fake.

For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is not on any social media platform and therefore has neither LinkedIn nor Facebook accounts, it said.

“Consequently, the public is hereby strongly advised to report persons engaged in such fraudulent posts and activities to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution in accordance with the law or call 0501533388,” it urged.

BY Melvin Tarlue