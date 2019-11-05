I’ve No Regrets in Implementing Free SHS – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated that he has no regrets whatsoever for implementing the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme despite the huge cost involved.

According to him, it is better to invest the country’s scarce revenues in the future generations than for a few politicians to mismanage them.

He noted that for the first time in Ghana’s history about 1.2 million young Ghanaians have access to SHS within a year.

That represents an increment of about 400,000 over the 2018 figure.

The cost of delivering this, is quiet huge, but is a sacrifice he and his government is committed to delivering to ensure the future generations are not left behind in a future driven by knowledge and technology.

The President who was speaking at Mawuli School in Ho, the regional capital noted that “no country has made significant impact without education.”

The gathering included students and staff of the Mawuli School, Ola Girls SHS, Mawuko Girls SHS, Tanyigbe SHS, Shia SHTS and Sokode SHTS.

President Akufo-Addo reminded those who were undermining the policy especially within the schools that they will not succeed and urged the students to be firmed in defending the policy.

He also encouraged them to shame the detractors by making excellent grades in their final exams.

The Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh announced that an employment drive is ongoing to augment the deficit in teaching and non-teaching staff who are overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of Free SHS beneficiaries.

The Headmaster of the Mawuli School, Rev. Samuel Senanu Asieni, said knew at first hand how parents struggle to pay fees.

To this end, although some may have reservations about the Free SHS policy, the truth stands that it is impacting lives, he said.

Nonetheless, he said the school which has 3,859 students with 252 staff including 147 teaching staff, is inundated with challenges.

He appealed for a flat to accommodate more teachers on campus to maintain discipline and also an upgrade of the school’s Clinic which he said should be absorbed on the National Health Insurance Scheme to serve the school and the community.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)