Court Denies Arrest Warrant For Agradaa

Nana Agradaa

FOUNDER OF Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asieduaa Koranteng, aka Nana Agradaa, narrowly escaped a bench warrant after she failed to show up for her trial before an Accra Circuit Court.

The court, presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, magnanimously turned down a request by the prosecution to issue the bench warrant after Nana Agradaa who is standing trial for one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence, failed to appear for the trial.

The Prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, had told the court that Agradaa had also failed to report to the police as part of her bail conditions, adding that efforts to make her comply with the court’s order had been difficult.

He said the accused was to report before the court on January 10, but the police received information at another Circuit Court that the accused person was unaware of the next adjourned date, although her representative was aware of the date, and he (the agent) turned up in court.

DSP Asare averred that the only way to compel the accused person to appear in court was for the court to issue a bench warrant for her arrest.

“The accused person has refused to meet all the bail conditions. She has not been reporting to the police as she has been directed. The only way to get her to comply is to issue a bench warrant for her arrest,” the prosecutor told the court.

Paul Asibi Abariga, Counsel for Nana Agradaa, opposed the prosecution’s request and indicated that he had filed a document before the court, stating that the accused person was unwell.

Mr. Abariga, therefore, prayed the court to disregard the prosecution’s request for the issuance of a bench warrant against Agradaa.

The court turned down the prosecution’s request but urged defence counsel to advise Nana Agradaa.

The embattled former fetish priestess is before the court on charges of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisements.

The accused, according to court documents, defrauded her victims by promising to double any amount they gave her.

Nana Agradaa, according to court documents, through an advertisement on her Today TV channel and other social media platforms urged her victims to give out any amount of money which she will in return double for them.

The documents said the six complainants in the instant case as well as over one thousand other persons, came from far and near and attended the all-night service and gave out various sums of money as requested by Nana Agradaa for doubling. She failed to deliver on her promise, the documents allege.

She has pleaded not guilty to the seven charges levelled against her by the police and was remanded on two separate occasions.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak