Zynnell Zuh Foundation Fetes Underprivilege

Zynnell Zuh Foundation in partnership with Verna and Rainbow Garden Village Ghana hosted a food relief outreach on December 29, 2022 tagged “Christmas Love on the Street”

In a statement, CEO of Zynnell Zuh Foundation, Ms Zynnell Zuh explained that food relief is an ongoing and critically important part of the NGO’s solution to the circumstances that put people into food insecurity situations, such as poverty, domestic violence, housing affordability, and under-employment.

A total of 1000 food packs and Verna bottled water were distributed to feed the homeless and hungry on the streets. The outreach covered the Nima and Madina markets areas.

Speaking on the impact of the outreach, Kwame, one of the 1000 beneficiaries of the food outreach said, “A lot of us were not planning to celebrate Christmas this year because we cannot afford to buy food.

“Food items are very expensive this season and we are only trying to survive. I am grateful to the entire Zynnell Zuh Foundation team for remembering us today”.

Verna Purified Water, a proud sponsor of the Zynnell Zuh Foundation 2022 “Christmas Love on the Street” outreach has over the years through its CSR initiative ‘changing lives’ supported charity and benevolent outreaches to individual Ghanaians living below the poverty line across the country.

According to the Communications Manager for Zynnell Zuh Foundation, Ms Chidiadi Miryam Madumere; “We want to thank Verna Purified water for being such a huge part of our Christmas humanitarian outreach. We also thank Rainbow Garden Village (RGV), for their amazing partnership with us. Rainbow Garden Village (RGV) has organised over 250 volunteer projects across the world in the fields of social work, culture, medicine, climate protection, nature conservation, wildlife and marine conservation. We are proud of their humanitarian work and delighted to have them as one of our sponsors. We call on more donors and sponsors to support our incredible list of impactful programmes and outreaches lined up for the year 2023.”