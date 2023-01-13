Ada Residents Applaud McDan Group

Osofo Dr. Nathaniel Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey

RESIDENTS of Ada, a salt-mining township in the Greater Accra Region, have expressed their utmost gratitude to the McDan Group of Companies, led by Dr. Daniel Nii Nshia Mckorley, for putting smiles on their faces, particularly those in the salt value chain.

This was given the Group’s success at dredging the Songhor Lagoon, the main source of salt in the area; as well as the connection of seawater into the banks for salt miners to mine pure salt for their trade and business activities.

A Community Support Specialist, Osofo Dr. Nathaniel Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey revealed that the gesture from the McDan Group resulted in a massive boost in salt production which has impacted greatly upon the economic well-being of the people.

According to the American-trained Community Support Specialist, “the joy of the indigenes is a testimony of the enormous benefit they have received and acquired for their livelihood since the Group took over the heroic mining of the Songhor Salt Project which has placed Ada as the salt-mining hub in the West African Sub-region.”

He commended the people of Ada for their commitment exhibited towards the Songhor Salt Project saying, “It is through unity and peace that Ada will continue to witness massive growth and development in areas of social and economic infrastructure.”

He continued to applaud the people of Ada for their efforts in understanding and buying into the vision and mission of the McDan Group; while stressing that the demand for salt has reached a phenomenal level on the global stage, and that Ada can be Ghana’s Silicon Valley in the area of salt production when well taken care of.

According to him, the Songhor salt is a national asset and not limited to the people of Ada, thus the people of Ada must cherish the project and claim their stake in it for rapid growth and development of the community.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio