7 Killed In Ghastly Accident At Gomoa Antseadze

Seven passengers have lost their lives following a terrible accident at Gomoa Antseadze on the Cape Coast to Accra highway in the Central Region when a Benz bus veered off the road and smashed it into a tree.

Eight other persons also sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which occurred Thursday January 12, 2023 in the evening.

The injured persons were rushed to Mankessim and St. Luke’s Catholic Hospital at Apam for treatment.

The dead include three females and four males as the injured include an infant.

Confirming the incident, a personnel of the Apam District Fire Service Station, ACFO Ankomah Nuamah explained that the driver of a Sprinter Benz bus with registration number GW 7920-22 and another Sprinter bus were racing on the road which resulted in the accident.

He said during the race, one driver lost control causing the vehicle to somersault several times before hitting a tree on the roadside.

A passerby who had witnessed the incident reported the accident to the Apam Fire Station at 8pm and a rescue team was dispatched to the scene and survivors were rescued from the carnage.

The dead have since been handed over to the Ghana Police Service to be deposited at a morgue.

By Vincent Kubi